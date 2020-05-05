Trump slams "loser" Lincoln Project Republicans for new coronavirus attack ad

President Trump lashed out on Twitter early Tuesday morning against the Lincoln Project after the anti-Trump group of Republican operatives released an ad, titled "Mourning in America," directly attacking the president's coronavirus response.

Why it matters: The Lincoln Project, which includes Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway, has been attempting to provoke the president with its provocative ad strategies — and it finally succeeded.

Members also include John Weaver, a strategist for John Kasich's 2016 run who also worked on John McCain's 2008 and 2000 campaigns, and Rick Wilson, a Republican political strategist who was one of the leading figures in the "Never Trump" movement during the 2016 election.

The ad references a famous 1984 re-election spot from President Ronald Reagan.

What he's saying: "A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, 'Morning in America,' doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures."

"You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more."

"They don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me). Crazed Rick Wilson lost for Evan 'McMuffin' McMullin (to me)."

Watch the video: