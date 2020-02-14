34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he has "legal right" to ask Barr to intervene in criminal cases

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted Friday that he has "the legal right" to ask Attorney General Bill Barr to intervene in criminal cases, saying that he has "so far chosen not to."

Why it matters: The tweet comes just one day after Barr said Trump's tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job" and publicly advised the president that "it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases."

What Trump's saying:

"The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case." A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!

The big picture: Barr's statement during an ABC News interview Thursday was a rare public rebuke of the president by the attorney general, who has faced allegations of politicizing the Justice Department.

  • White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham later said that Trump has "full faith and confidence in Attorney General Barr to do his job and uphold the law."

Fadel Allassan

Barr: Trump's Roger Stone tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job"

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr told ABC News in an interview Thursday that President Trump's "constant background commentary" about the Justice Department “make it impossible for me to do my job," adding, “I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases."

Why it matters: It's a rare public rebuke of the president by the attorney general, who has faced allegations of politicizing the Justice Department.

18 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

House Judiciary Committee says Barr has agreed to testify

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday sent Attorney General Bill Barr a letter confirming he will testify before the panel on March 31st.

Why it matters: The letter comes after President Trump acknowledged in a tweet that Barr had personally overruled career prosecutors to lower the sentencing recommendation for his associate Roger Stone. Democrats in Congress have demanded the intervention be investigated for political interference.

Updated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Warren: Barr should resign or face impeachment

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at her primary night event on Tuesday. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°" Wednesday Attorney General Bill Barr should resign "or face impeachment" after President Trump acknowledged the AG overruled prosecutors to lower Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation.

The big picture: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent Barr a letter confirming he'll testify on March 31 on the intervention in the case of Trump's associate Stone, after Department of Justice prosecutors requested he serve 7–9 years in prison for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering. All four prosecutors resigned following the action.

Feb 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy