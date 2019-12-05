President Trump dared House Democrats to impeach him in a Thursday tweet, suggesting that he would attempt to force a number of powerful Democrats to testify during a Senate trial.

"The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business."

The big picture: Wednesday's hearing, which featured testimony from legal scholars, saw House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) provide the clearest signal yet about what the articles of impeachment against Trump could ultimately look like — including an indication that they could be broadened to include Robert Mueller's findings.

