Trump criticizes FBI director after DOJ inspector general report on Russia probe

President Trump criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray for his reaction to the Justice Department inspector general's report on the Russia probe in a Tuesday tweet.

"I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!"

The state of play, via Axios' Jonathan Swan: A number of current and former Trump administration officials think the president would like to dump Wray — but can’t stomach the trouble of firing another FBI director.