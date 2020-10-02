Trump's tweet on positive coronavirus test is his most shared ever

President Trump's tweet on Friday announcing that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus quickly become his most retweeted and liked tweet ever.

Why it matters: The tweet — sent at 12:54 a.m. ET — set records while most of the nation was asleep, so it's bound to get even bigger.

By the numbers: As of 5:30 a.m. ET, the tweet had already racked up more than 273,000 retweets and 344,000 quote tweets (a retweet made with a comment), making it Trump's most shared-tweet ever.

At that time, it had garnered over 834,000 likes, making it his most "liked" tweet ever.

Previously, the president's most-liked tweet was a 2019 tweet announcing that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison and on his way home to the U.S. from Sweden.

Note: This analysis only includes tweets that Trump's account has authored. The data was pulled by Axios from the Trump Twitter Archive.