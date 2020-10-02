49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's tweet on positive coronavirus test is his most shared ever

Graphic: Axios Visuals

President Trump's tweet on Friday announcing that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus quickly become his most retweeted and liked tweet ever.

Why it matters: The tweet — sent at 12:54 a.m. ET — set records while most of the nation was asleep, so it's bound to get even bigger.

By the numbers: As of 5:30 a.m. ET, the tweet had already racked up more than 273,000 retweets and 344,000 quote tweets (a retweet made with a comment), making it Trump's most shared-tweet ever.

  • At that time, it had garnered over 834,000 likes, making it his most "liked" tweet ever.
  • Previously, the president's most-liked tweet was a 2019 tweet announcing that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison and on his way home to the U.S. from Sweden.

Note: This analysis only includes tweets that Trump's account has authored. The data was pulled by Axios from the Trump Twitter Archive.

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 34,137,200 — Total deaths: 1,017,083 — Total recoveries: 23,712,268Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 7,273,943 — Total deaths: 207,743 — Total recoveries: 2,840,747 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
  3. Politics: House passes revised $2.2 trillion stimulus bill — Biden to expand voter outreach with in-person canvassing amid pandemic.
  4. Health: Health officials urge flu shots, warning of "twindemic" with COVID-19 — Coronavirus infections rise in 25 states.
  5. Business: Remdesivir is good business for Gilead — Amazon says over 19,800 employees contracted coronavirus — Doomsday has arrived for tens of thousands of workers.
Sam Baker
Oct 1, 2020 - Health

New poll shows alarming coronavirus vaccine skepticism

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

 Lack of trust in a potential coronavirus vaccine is becoming a truly major problem, according to a new Stat/Harris Poll survey shared with Axios.

By the numbers: 79% of respondents said they would worry about a vaccine's safety if it's approved quickly, and 75% said they worry about politics — rather than science — driving the process.

