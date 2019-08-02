Swedish judge finds rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault

A Swedish judge found A$AP Rocky guilty of assault Wednesday, but the rapper, who is already back in the U.S., will not face any more prison time, reports the New York Times.
Why it matters: The allegations against Rocky caught President Trump's attention when he learned about the case through Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West. The president publicly offered to intervene in the matter.
The big picture: Some have speculated that Trump's involvement in the case was meant to divert attention from his racist tweets attacking 4 congresswomen of color, says the Washington Post.
- Trump sent Robert C. O’Brien, a top U.S. diplomat who negotiates on behalf of imprisoned Americans, overseas, according to Politico.
The backdrop:
- The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two associates were accused of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.
- Prosecutors alleged that the musician and 2 others intentionally injured the reported victim with a glass bottle, which witnesses denied, AP reports. Rocky, who claimed the assault was in self-defense after being followed and harassed, faced the possibility of a 6-month jail sentence.
- After the trial's completion earlier this month, Rocky was allowed to return to the U.S. while awaiting a verdict. At that point, he had already spent a month in a Swedish detention center.
What they're saying: Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.) tweeted in support of Rocky last month, saying "racially-charged policing" happens worldwide.
- Trump was quick to congratulate the musician on Aug. 2, tweeting: "A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"