Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago is struggling to bring in business amid political backlash against the president, the Washington Post reports.

Where it stands: County documents show profits between 2015 and 2018 for the hotel have fallen 89%, from $16.7 million to $1.8 million. Company lawyers are arguing to have the business' taxes lowered. To keep up, the lavish establishment is cutting costs by leaving jobs open, rolling back amenities and purchasing cheaper supplies.