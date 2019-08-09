The Trump Organization has employed a group of Latin American construction workers — some undocumented — to build features at its properties around the eastern U.S. for almost two decades, reports the Washington Post.

Why it matters, via Axios' Rashaan Ayesh: President Trump has made fighting illegal immigration a core part of his presidency and 2020 re-election campaign, but multiple reports over the past year have revealed that his businesses likely benefitted from cheap, undocumented labor. Friday's Post report comes just days after ICE raids in Mississippi resulted in the arrests of 680 immigrants, separating families and stoking fear in immigrant communities across the country, per the AP.

