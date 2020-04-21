President Trump announced in a tweet Monday night that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted. The White House did not immediately share any detail about what such an order would state.

It's unclear when he would sign the order and whether it would be extended to non-American citizens who plan to travel to the U.S. for family visits or on business.

The big picture: Trump's announcement comes days after he fueled reopening protests with his "liberate" tweets singling out some blue states on lockdown, and as the president and some governors have announced moves to partially reopen the U.S. economy.

Trump previously imposed restrictions on travel from Europe and China to the U.S. in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.