Trump says he'll suspend immigration to U.S.

Rebecca Falconer

President Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump announced in a tweet Monday night that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted. The White House did not immediately share any detail about what such an order would state.

  • It's unclear when he would sign the order and whether it would be extended to non-American citizens who plan to travel to the U.S. for family visits or on business.

The big picture: Trump's announcement comes days after he fueled reopening protests with his "liberate" tweets singling out some blue states on lockdown, and as the president and some governors have announced moves to partially reopen the U.S. economy.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Ursula Perano

3 southern states will begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Governors in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina have announced plans to ease their coronavirus lockdowns.

The latest: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced plans on Monday to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen on Friday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 784,000 on Monday, while total deaths surged past 42,00.

The big picture: Protests have been ramping up around the country against stay-at-home orders, while a key nurses union, the National Nurses United, plans to demonstrate outside the White House Tuesday, demanding for the mass production of personal protective equipment.

