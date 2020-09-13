1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to host indoor rally in Nevada, likely violating mass gathering rules

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump plans to hold a fully indoor rally, where thousands are expected, for the first time in three months on Sunday in Henderson, Nevada, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The rally, which will be held at an Xtreme Manufacturing facility, is expected to violate Nevada's restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people.

  • "The City of Henderson has issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the event organizer that the event as planned would be in direct violation of the governor's COVID-19 emergency directives. Specifically, gatherings of more than 50 people in a private or public setting is prohibited," City of Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told CNN in a statement.
  • The venue isn't expected to enforce social distancing, but a campaign official said every attendee will get a temperature check and be provided with masks.

Flashback: The last time the Trump campaign organized an indoor rally was in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where attendance was lackluster.

  • Trump's Tulsa rally brought major criticisms against the president for organizing a potential super-spreader event during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A Tulsa health official later said that the rally, where masks were optional, likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases.

What they're saying: "If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States," a Trump campaign official told NBC.

Sara FischerAlayna Treene
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NRA's political influence dwindling ahead of the election

Rebeccca Zisser/Axios

The National Rifle Association has spent $9.2 million on political expenditures this cycle, about one-sixth of the $54.4 million reported in 2016, according to Federal Election Commission data tracked by Open Secrets.

Why it matters: While the group has vowed to support President Trump's re-election, mounting fees from fights with regulators, internal infighting and the pandemic have devastated its finances — and could mute its future influence.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Resetting the TikTok deal odds

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Oracle has leapfrogged Microsoft as the most likely buyer of TikTok's U.S. operations, according to multiple sources familiar with the process. But the situation remains very fluid, including the possibility of no deal at all.

Key questions: What exactly is for sale, and could President Trump accept a deal in which some of TikTok's core technology remains with Chinese parent company ByteDance?

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 28,837,065 — Total deaths: 921,423 — Total recoveries: 19,501,567Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 6,504,139 — Total deaths: 193,867 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Infectious-disease expert on Trump downplaying virus: "Telling the truth never causes panic."
  4. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says — AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. World: Israel reimposes 3-week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases.
