Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump plans to hold a fully indoor rally, where thousands are expected, for the first time in three months on Sunday in Henderson, Nevada, CNN reports.
Why it matters: The rally, which will be held at an Xtreme Manufacturing facility, is expected to violate Nevada's restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people.
- "The City of Henderson has issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the event organizer that the event as planned would be in direct violation of the governor's COVID-19 emergency directives. Specifically, gatherings of more than 50 people in a private or public setting is prohibited," City of Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told CNN in a statement.
- The venue isn't expected to enforce social distancing, but a campaign official said every attendee will get a temperature check and be provided with masks.
Flashback: The last time the Trump campaign organized an indoor rally was in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where attendance was lackluster.
- Trump's Tulsa rally brought major criticisms against the president for organizing a potential super-spreader event during the coronavirus pandemic.
- A Tulsa health official later said that the rally, where masks were optional, likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases.
What they're saying: "If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States," a Trump campaign official told NBC.