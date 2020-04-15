12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court to hear Trump financial records cases next month

Ursula Perano

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Supreme Court is slated to hear President Trump's financial records cases by teleconference on May 12.

The big picture: The cases involve Trump's attempts to defy subpoenas from House Democrats and New York prosecutors seeking to view his financial records and tax returns as part of various investigations.

  • Supreme Court cases that resume next month will all be assessed remotely — a first for the famously technophobic institution.
  • The media will be allowed to listen live, but it's not yet known if the public will be able to tune in.

Go deeper

Sam Baker

How the coronavirus could shield Trump's tax returns

The Supreme Court canceled all oral arguments through early April due to COVID-19. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Here's an under-the-radar side effect of the coronavirus pandemic: It might spare President Trump from having to release his tax returns before the election.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court was supposed to hear arguments last month over whether House Democrats had the legal authority to subpoena Trump's financial records.

Go deeperArrowApr 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Scott Rosenberg

Supreme Court leaves Oracle-Google dispute in limbo

Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A long-running legal showdown between Oracle and Google over whether common interfaces between software programs can be protected by copyright looks like it will drag on for months longer.

Driving the news: The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it would take up a handful of cases from its spring term docket via teleconference, meaning those cases — including several relating to President Trump's business records — could be decided on their original schedule, despite the disruptions of the coronavirus shutdown.

Go deeperArrowApr 14, 2020 - Technology
Margaret Talev

Exclusive: Justice Stephen Breyer on politics and the rule of law

Photo: Axios on HBO

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer urged Americans to re-engage in civics and vote — and not to expect the judiciary to resolve political questions.

Driving the news: It's more than knowing that "judges are not just shouldn't-be-politicians," he said. "They're very bad politicians. Don't get involved in that. That's not your job."

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy