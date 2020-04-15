Supreme Court to hear Trump financial records cases next month
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
The Supreme Court is slated to hear President Trump's financial records cases by teleconference on May 12.
The big picture: The cases involve Trump's attempts to defy subpoenas from House Democrats and New York prosecutors seeking to view his financial records and tax returns as part of various investigations.
- Supreme Court cases that resume next month will all be assessed remotely — a first for the famously technophobic institution.
- The media will be allowed to listen live, but it's not yet known if the public will be able to tune in.