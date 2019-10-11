Appeals court upholds House subpoena for Trump's financial records

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Friday a House subpoena for President Trump's financial records to Mazars USA, the president's longtime accounting firm.
Why it matters: This is one of the last stops for this case. Unless the president's legal team asks the full D.C. Circuit to take up the case or appeals it to the Supreme Court, the president could lose his fight to keep his financial records private.
The big picture: This case is just one front in the ongoing court battle to access more information about Trump's finances. The president's legal team was able to obtain an emergency stay from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals this week after losing a ruling in a similar case for Trump's tax returns brought by Manhattan's district attorney.
Read the ruling:
