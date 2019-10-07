Trump loses New York court fight over his tax returns

President Trump lost a key court battle on Monday after a New York federal judge ruled that Manhattan's district attorney could subpoena 8 years of the president's personal and corporate tax returns from his longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, reports the New York Times.
Why it matters: The case involved an untested legal argument from Trump's lawyers, which posited that the Constitution protects presidents from criminal investigations while in office.
- The president's legal team has already appealed the decision.
The big picture, via Axios' Zach Basu: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office subpoenaed Trump's tax returns last month as part of its investigation into hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.
- A federal investigation into the payments resulted in Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, and it "effectively concluded" in July with no further charges.
- Vance's office opened a new investigation last month into whether the Trump Organization falsely listed its reimbursement of Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels as a legal expense, which would be illegal under New York law.
Worth noting: This is at least the third time Trump has sued to block the release of his tax returns. Earlier this year, the president filed a lawsuit against House Democrats and the state of New York over a law that would permit tax officials to turn over Trump's state tax returns.
Never miss a major politics story
Get breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox