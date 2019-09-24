Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance asked a federal judge in a court filing Monday to reject President Trump's attempts to stop New York prosecutors from subpoenaing his corporate and personal tax returns.

Details: Vance said in the filing addressing Trump's lawsuit filed last Thursday attempting to prevent prosecutors from obtaining 8 years of his tax returns from his longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA that the president was attempting to be covered by a "sweeping immunity" that is not provided by law.