NYT: Manhattan prosecutors subpoena Trump tax returns

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has subpoenaed 8 years of President Trump's "personal and corporate tax returns" as part of its investigation into hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: A federal investigation into the payments resulted in Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, but "effectively concluded" in July with no further charges. Vance's office opened a new investigation last month into whether the Trump Organization falsely listed its reimbursement of Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels as a legal expense, which would be illegal under New York law.

  • Per the Times, it's unclear whether the subpoena for 8 years of Trump's tax returns indicates that Vance's investigation has expanded into conduct unrelated to the 2016 election.
  • House Democrats have also subpoenaed Trump's tax returns and are currently engaged in a court battle with Mazars USA, the same accounting firm subpoenaed by Vance's office.
  • Their lawsuit, which was filed by the House Ways and Means Committee after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defied a subpoena for Trump's tax returns in May, is likely to end up in front of the Supreme Court.
