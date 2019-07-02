House Democrats sue Treasury Department for Trump's tax returns

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal is filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department in an effort to compel the Internal Revenue Service to turn over President Trump's tax returns.

Why it matters: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has denied multiple requests for Trump's tax returns, including a subpoena from the House Ways and Means Committee in May — arguing that the demands "lack a legitimate legislative purpose." The result of Mnuchin's defiance is likely to be a protracted court battle.