Trump supporters rally at polling place during early voting in Virginia

People stand on line, spaced six apart due to COVID-19, in order to vote early at the Fairfax Government Center on Friday in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Supporters of President Trump descended on a polling place in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday, chanting "four more years," as early voting continued in the state for a second day, video from the scene shows.

Of note: While the group did not directly block the Fairfax County Government Center entrance, some voters and elections staff "did feel intimidated by the crowd and we did provide escorts past the group," an official said, per the New York Times.

  • "Those voters who were in line outside of the building were moved inside and we continued operations," said Gary Scott, the general registrar of Fairfax County, in a statement.
  • Virginia law states it is "unlawful for any person ... to hinder or delay a qualified voter in entering or leaving a polling place."
  • Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement, "I am instructing my office to pursue cases of voter intimidation that may occur."

What they're saying: Fairfax County Republican Committee Vice Chair Sean Rastatter, who was at the polling place, said he didn't think "there was any way to need or feel intimidated in any form" and that the group complied with officials requests to "back away from the curb," the New York Times notes.

  • Fairfax County Democrats Chair Bryan Graham tweeted, "The Republicans are straight-up attempting to intimidate voters at the Government Center. Circling the parking lots with their Trump flags and horns blaring."

The big picture: Virginia election officials have reported high turnouts during the first two days of early voting in the state.

In photos: Virginians line up for hours on first day of early voting

A long line of voters wait to cast their ballots at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, for the November presidential election on Friday, the first day of early voting in the state. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In some parts of Virginia, people waited in line up to four hours to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, according to the Washington Post.

The big picture: The COVID-19 pandemic seems to already have an impact on how people cast their votes this election season. As many as 80 million Americans are expected to vote early, by mail or in person, Tom Bonier, CEO of TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm, told Axios in August.

The new politics of global warming

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Getty Images photos: Ethan Miller and Chip Somodevilla

The 2020 election is both very different and very familiar when it comes to the politics of global warming and the stakes of the outcome.

What's new: Democratic voters are more concerned than in prior presidential cycles, polling shows.

