In photos: Virginians line up for hours on first day of early voting

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

In some parts of Virginia, people waited in line up to four hours to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, according to the Washington Post.

The big picture: The COVID-19 pandemic seems to already have an impact on how people cast their votes this election season. As many as 80 million Americans are expected to vote early, by mail or in person, Tom Bonier, CEO of TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm, told Axios in August.

  • Many of the voters who spoke with the Post said they planned to vote for Joe Biden.
  • Because of the pandemic, more people could vote-by-mail. However, President Trump has consistently railed against vote-by-mail and made unsubstantiated accusations that mailed ballots will lead to rampant voter fraud.
  • "I don't want my vote to be thrown away," Adam Pierre told the Post, saying he feared Trump undermining the process and that it was better to vote in person.

Voters were able to cast their ballots beginning Friday in four states: Virginia, South Dakota, Wyoming and Minnesota.

Voters wait in line in Arlington, Virginia. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Voters wearing face masks wait in line for the Loudoun County. Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballot at an early voting location in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images.
Voters wait in line at an early voting location in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., greets constituents before casting his ballot during early voting. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

In photos: Historic wildfires rage across the U.S. West

A woman who lost her home at a trailer park surrounded by burned cars and properties destroyed in the Almeda Fire in Talent, Oregon, on Sept. 16. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AFP via Getty Images

79 large wildfires are burning across the U.S. West, mostly in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, per a Bureau of Land Management statement Wednesday.

The big picture: The mega-fires have killed at least 35 people and burned some 5 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California, where air quality is among the worst in the world. Smoke from the blazes has been affecting East Coast skies this week. It's also been spotted some 5,000 miles away in Europe.

Exclusive: MTV to pay for ballot registration requests

Photo Illustration by Alvin Chan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

MTV will pay for the printing and postage of any ballot application requested through websites linked to its new voter initiative campaign, network executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: Studies shows that many Americans want to vote early given the limitations of the pandemic, but some may not be familiar with the steps required to vote early.

USPS operational changes temporarily blocked by federal judge

A mail worker on Aug. 25 in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked U.S. Postal Service changes that 14 states had alleged interfered with their authority to administer elections, AP reports.

Driving the news: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August that he would halt USPS operational changes until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," following widespread delivery delays and backlogs.

