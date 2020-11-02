Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump defends supporters after FBI opens investigation into Biden bus incident

President Trump during a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump defended his supporters Sunday night after the FBI opened an investigation into claims that his some of his fans tried to run a Biden-Harris campaign bus off the road in Texas.

Driving the news: Trump responded to the FBI's statement that it's "aware of the incident and investigating" by tweeting "these patriots did nothing wrong."

  • He added "the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA," whom he accused of burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!"

Of note: An October AP review of thousands of pages of court documents related to arrests made during unrest over last summer's protests found one apparent mention of antifa, the umbrella term for leftist militant groups, relating to a Boston investigation.

The big picture: Video footage shows a caravan of Trump supporters surrounding the bus on Interstate 35 on Friday.

  • Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris was campaigning in Texas but not on the bus at the time.

Axios
Updated Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump on supporters' caravan surrounding Biden campaign bus: "I love Texas!"

President Trump posted video Saturday night of his supporters surrounding a Biden-Harris campaign bus with the comment, "I LOVE TEXAS!" in a tweet Democrats called "reckless."

Why it matters: Democratic officials and witnesses said the pro-Trump vehicles attempted to "force" the Biden-Harris campaign bus "off the road" in the incident on Friday, per the New York Times.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: White House accuses Fauci of playing politics with coronavirus comments ahead of electionTrump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: 18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last weekThanksgiving will be COVID "inflection point," former FDA commissioner says.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  4. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump and Biden make final push for voters on the campaign trail

Combination images of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the campaign trail this weekend. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's contrasting styles and attitudes toward the coronavirus pandemic are starkly evident as they make last-ditch attempts to win the support of American voters.

The big picture: Trump is holding packed rallies as he criss-crosses states, with events scheduled in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday. Biden's campaign is focusing on Pennsylvania, seen as crucial to the election, having spent Saturday in Michigan, another swing state. His campaigning has been notable for precautions against COVID-19, such as holding drive-in rallies.

