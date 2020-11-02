President Trump defended his supporters Sunday night after the FBI opened an investigation into claims that his some of his fans tried to run a Biden-Harris campaign bus off the road in Texas.

Driving the news: Trump responded to the FBI's statement that it's "aware of the incident and investigating" by tweeting "these patriots did nothing wrong."

He added "the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA," whom he accused of burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!"

Of note: An October AP review of thousands of pages of court documents related to arrests made during unrest over last summer's protests found one apparent mention of antifa, the umbrella term for leftist militant groups, relating to a Boston investigation.

The big picture: Video footage shows a caravan of Trump supporters surrounding the bus on Interstate 35 on Friday.