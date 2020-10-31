Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pro-Trump vehicles tried to run Biden campaign bus "off the road," witnesses say

Several pro-Trump vehicles surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas on Friday and attempted to "force it off the road," Democratic officials and witnesses said, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: The incident comes amid heightened concerns of Election Day and post-election violence, which has prompted officials in some cities and states to take unprecedented measures to prepare.

Driving the news: Videos of the incident show several trucks bearing Trump flags and signs surround the bus as it headed from San Antonio to Austin on Interstate 35, per NYT.

  • "These Trump supporters, many of whom were armed, surrounded the bus on the interstate and attempted to drive it off the road," tweeted historian Eric Cervini, who said he traveled to Texas to help with the Biden-Harris campaign. The vehicles "ended up hitting a staffer’s car," Cervini added.
  • Trump supporters also "followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters," Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Naranjo said in a Twitter post. "They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote."
  • After being notified, local law enforcement assisted the bus, carrying campaign staffers, to its destination, the NYT reported.
  • Two scheduled campaign events were canceled out of "an abundance of caution" following the incidents, the Times notes.

What they're saying: "Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,”" said Tariq Thowfeek, a Texas-based spokesperson for the Biden campaign, in a statement, per the NYT.

  • "Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot," Thowfeek said, adding that "to the Texans who disrupted our events: We'll see you on November 3rd."

The other side: Texas GOP Chair Allen West issued a statement saying that supporters of President Trump had been targeted in other states.

  • "Where is the liberal corporate media’s concern about that real violence? Additionally, none of what your question implies is accurate," West said, in reference to a reporter's request for comment on the incident.
  • The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Cities brace for Election Day chaos

Ursula Perano
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Where candidates are headed 72 hours before Election Day

Courtesy of Fox News. Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

On the final weekend of the 2020 electoral cycle, candidates are criss-crossing the country to make their closing arguments in America's battleground states.

The state of play: The Biden campaign will will have running mate Sen. Kamala Harris making multiple stops in south Florida while the former VP appears in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

Alexi McCammond
Oct 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris, the new left's insider

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images     

Progressive leaders see Sen. Kamala Harris, if she's elected vice president, as their conduit to a post-Biden Democratic Party where the power will be in younger, more diverse and more liberal hands.

  • Why it matters: The party's rising left sees Harris as the best hope for penetrating Joe Biden's older, largely white inner circle.

If Biden wins, Harris will become the first woman, first Black American and first Indian American to serve as a U.S. vice president — and would instantly be seen as the first in line for the presidency should Biden decide against seeking a second term.

Ursula Perano
Oct 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Texas early voting surpasses 2016's total turnout

Early voting in Austin earlier this month. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Texas' early and mail-in voting totals for the 2020 election have surpassed the state's total voter turnout in 2016, with 9,009,850 ballots already cast compared to 8,969,226 in the last presidential cycle.

Why it matters: The state's 38 Electoral College votes are in play — and could deliver a knockout blow for Joe Biden over President Trump — despite the fact that it hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976.

