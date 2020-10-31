Pro-Trump vehicles tried to run Biden campaign bus "off the road," witnesses say

Several pro-Trump vehicles surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas on Friday and attempted to "force it off the road," Democratic officials and witnesses said, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: The incident comes amid heightened concerns of Election Day and post-election violence, which has prompted officials in some cities and states to take unprecedented measures to prepare.

Driving the news: Videos of the incident show several trucks bearing Trump flags and signs surround the bus as it headed from San Antonio to Austin on Interstate 35, per NYT.

"These Trump supporters, many of whom were armed, surrounded the bus on the interstate and attempted to drive it off the road," tweeted historian Eric Cervini, who said he traveled to Texas to help with the Biden-Harris campaign. The vehicles "ended up hitting a staffer’s car," Cervini added.

Trump supporters also "followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters," Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Naranjo said in a Twitter post. "They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote."

After being notified, local law enforcement assisted the bus, carrying campaign staffers, to its destination, the NYT reported.

Two scheduled campaign events were canceled out of "an abundance of caution" following the incidents, the Times notes.

What they're saying: "Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,”" said Tariq Thowfeek, a Texas-based spokesperson for the Biden campaign, in a statement, per the NYT.

"Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot," Thowfeek said, adding that "to the Texans who disrupted our events: We'll see you on November 3rd."

The other side: Texas GOP Chair Allen West issued a statement saying that supporters of President Trump had been targeted in other states.

"Where is the liberal corporate media’s concern about that real violence? Additionally, none of what your question implies is accurate," West said, in reference to a reporter's request for comment on the incident.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Cities brace for Election Day chaos