Trump's stimulus whiplash and the age of cognitive disconnect

The paradoxes of Trumpism were on full display Tuesday. Over the course of the day, Trump agreed with Fed chair Jay Powell that the need for fiscal stimulus is urgent, requested that Congress fund a new round of stimulus checks — and, at the same time, instructed his Treasury secretary to cease all negotiations on Capitol Hill and put off any stimulus until after the election.

The latest: As Axios' Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan reported Thursday, Trump phoned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and indicated he was worried by the stock market reaction and wanted a "big deal" with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: The pro-stimulus case is obvious; the anti-stimulus case is also relatively clear. What's impossible to conceptualize is any coherent ideology or strategy that can pursue both at the same time.

The big picture: Since even before his election, Trump has been a chaos agent — the kind of politician who appeals to a disillusioned "lol nothing matters" crowd.

  • Trump's ability to elicit incomprehension from East Coast elites is a large part of his attraction, and part of the reason why his consistent inconsistency has not damaged him electorally — until now.

The fideist slogan credo quia absurdum ("I believe because it is absurd") is similarly the best way to make sense of the Trump administration threatening legal action against Microsoft as a result of the software giant having a goal of increasing Black representation among its employees.

  • A standing executive order requires federal subcontractors like Microsoft to "engage in affirmative action efforts to increase the workforce representation of women and minorities," per workplace law firm Jackson Lewis.

Between the lines: Trump is falling in the polls. It's possible that the chaos of recent days, in combination with the seriousness of the issues at stake in this election, is testing the faith of Trump's fideist following.

The bottom line: Markets gyrated in response to Trump's tweets — falling on Tuesday when he called off stimulus negotiations, then rising on Wednesday after he signaled that he was still pro-stimulus.

  • If you're not a noise trader, the best way to deal with unpredictable chaos is normally just to ignore it. That's hard when the noise concerns the future of genuinely important fiscal policy.
  • After four years, markets should probably have learned that while Trump tweets certainly move markets, they rarely do so for very long.

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

Why Trump dumped stimulus negotiations

Markets were stunned by President Trump's announcement on Twitter that the White House was pulling out of stimulus discussions with House Democrats on Tuesday — and several Trump advisers even told Axios' Jonathan Swan they were perplexed by the "inept" decision, calling it a "gift" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But it makes sense if you follow the logic of Trump's economic advisers.

Where it stands: Trump has surrounded himself with die-hard acolytes of supply-side economics, like one-time pick for the Federal Reserve Stephen Moore, who argue that fiscal stimulus measures and increased benefits for unemployed Americans not only don't help, but hurt the economy.

Labor Department probes Microsoft's diversity policy

The Labor Department has been probing whether Microsoft's goal of increasing Black representation in its ranks constitutes racial discrimination, the software maker disclosed Tuesday. In a blog post, Microsoft says it believes it is complying with all applicable laws.

Why it matters: The Labor Department move comes as the Trump administration is also trying to use an executive order to block government contractors from offering certain types of diversity training.

