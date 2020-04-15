Trump adds his name to coronavirus stimulus checks
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Trump's name will be added to printed coronavirus stimulus checks that are set to begin rolling out next month, per the Washington Post.
Why it matters: It will be the first time an IRS disbursement features a presidential signature. But the president does not hold authorization to sign disbursements by the U.S. Treasury, so Trump's name will be placed in the memo line instead.
- The actual signature will be by an official from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service — the division of the Treasury Department that prints the checks.
- The Treasury Department denies concerns that adding the signature could delay disbursements.
The big picture: Paper checks for coronavirus stimulus payments will be distributed to Americans without direct deposit accounts set up with the IRS.
- The checks won't start being mailed until the week of May 4, and they'll go out at a rate of 5 million checks per week. That means the latest checks will reach recipients by in August.
80 million Americans to get stimulus payments this week, Treasury says