15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump adds his name to coronavirus stimulus checks

Ursula Perano

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's name will be added to printed coronavirus stimulus checks that are set to begin rolling out next month, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: It will be the first time an IRS disbursement features a presidential signature. But the president does not hold authorization to sign disbursements by the U.S. Treasury, so Trump's name will be placed in the memo line instead.

  • The actual signature will be by an official from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service — the division of the Treasury Department that prints the checks.
  • The Treasury Department denies concerns that adding the signature could delay disbursements.

The big picture: Paper checks for coronavirus stimulus payments will be distributed to Americans without direct deposit accounts set up with the IRS.

  • The checks won't start being mailed until the week of May 4, and they'll go out at a rate of 5 million checks per week. That means the latest checks will reach recipients by in August.

80 million Americans to get stimulus payments this week, Treasury says

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Americans without IRS direct deposit may not receive stimulus checks for months

Trump at the stimulus bill signing. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Coronavirus stimulus payments will begin to be distributed in mid-April, but Americans without direct deposit accounts set up with the IRS may not receive checks until August, according to a House Ways and Means Committee memo first reported by CNN and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: The IRS estimates that only about 70 million of the roughly 150 million Americans eligible for the payments have direct deposit information on file, according to CNN.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

80 million Americans to get stimulus payments this week, Treasury says

Checks run through a printer at the U.S. Treasury printing facility in Philadelphia in 2005. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

More than 80 million Americans will receive payment via direct deposit by Wednesday from the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, the Treasury Department said in a statement Monday.

The big picture: Americans began to receive their stimulus payments on Saturday, per the IRS. The Treasury said payment was being automatically issued to eligible 2019 or 2018 federal tax return filers who received a refund using direct deposit.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health
Axios

Tax filing deadline moved to July 15 amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the IRS' tax filing deadline was extended three months to July 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Mnuchin already announced earlier this week that the government would defer up to $300 billion in tax payments for three months. That move allowed individuals to defer up to $1 million and corporations to defer up to $10 million — interest-free and penalty-free.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 20, 2020 - Economy & Business