Trump adds his name to coronavirus stimulus checks

President Trump's name will be added to printed coronavirus stimulus checks that are set to begin rolling out next month, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: It will be the first time an IRS disbursement features a presidential signature. But the president does not hold authorization to sign disbursements by the U.S. Treasury, so Trump's name will be placed in the memo line instead.

The actual signature will be by an official from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service — the division of the Treasury Department that prints the checks.

The Treasury Department denies concerns that adding the signature could delay disbursements.

The big picture: Paper checks for coronavirus stimulus payments will be distributed to Americans without direct deposit accounts set up with the IRS.

The checks won't start being mailed until the week of May 4, and they'll go out at a rate of 5 million checks per week. That means the latest checks will reach recipients by in August.

