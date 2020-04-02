1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Americans without IRS direct deposit may not receive stimulus checks for months

Ursula Perano

Trump at the stimulus bill signing. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Coronavirus stimulus payments will begin to be distributed in mid-April, but Americans without direct deposit accounts set up with the IRS may not receive checks until August, according to a House Ways and Means Committee memo first reported by CNN and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: The IRS estimates that only about 70 million of the roughly 150 million Americans eligible for the payments have direct deposit information on file, according to CNN.

  • With record unemployment levels expected to continue growing, millions of families will have to endure the economic pain for months without direct cash payments from the government.
  • The payments are part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed by Trump last week to limit the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

Details: The IRS will begin depositing payments to 60 million Americans in mid-April, according to the memo. But paper checks won't start being mailed until the week of May 4, and they'll go out at a rate of 5 million checks per week.

  • That rate would mean the final paper checks would be distributed 20 weeks later — the week of Aug. 17.

The timelines are based on "extensive conversations with the IRS and the Department of Treasury," according to the memo. But they could change as discussions continue between the Trump administration and Congress.

  • The memo adds: "The Committee remains focused on ensuring all eligible Americans receive their payment as quickly as possible."
  • The Trump administration has already reversed an earlier provision that required social security recipients who don't typically file tax returns to do so in order to receive their payment.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Mnuchin: Social Security recipients will automatically get stimulus checks

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Social Security recipients who typically don't file tax returns will automatically receive their coronavirus stimulus payment, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday, reversing its original statement.

Why it matters: The Internal Revenue Service issued guidance Monday that Americans "who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return" to access the funds, prompting criticism from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Go deeperArrow16 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Tax filing deadline moved to July 15 amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the IRS' tax filing deadline was extended three months to July 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Mnuchin already announced earlier this week that the government would defer up to $300 billion in tax payments for three months. That move allowed individuals to defer up to $1 million and corporations to defer up to $10 million — interest-free and penalty-free.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 20, 2020 - Economy & Business
Alayna Treene

McConnell releases Phase 3 coronavirus stimulus proposal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal for a "Phase 3" stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak includes cash payments to many Americans and billions for small and large businesses.

Why it matters: The plan would be part of one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy