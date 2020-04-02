Social Security recipients who typically don't file tax returns will automatically receive their coronavirus stimulus payment, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Internal Revenue Service issued guidance Monday that Americans "who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return" to access the funds, prompting criticism from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

"Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account."

— Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin statement

Driving the news: Lawmakers including Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) expressed concern in a letter to the IRS and Treasury earlier Wednesday that such a move would "place a significant burden on retired seniors and individuals who experience disabilities."

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted Wednesday it was "ridiculous" the IRS issued guidance saying seniors had to file taxes.

