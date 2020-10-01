Trump signs stopgap bill to prevent government shutdown

President Trump signed a bill to extend current levels of government funding after funding expired briefly, White House spokesperson Judd Deere confirmed early Thursday.

Why it matters: The move averts a government shutdown before the Nov. 3 election. The Senate on Wednesday passed the legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 84-10.

Of note: While the previous measure lapse before Trump signed the bill, the Office of Management and Budget had instructed federal agencies "to not engage in orderly shutdown activities," a senior administration official told the New York Times, because of the OMB was confident the president would sign the measure on Thursday.

The House passed the same measure last week by a vote of 359-57 after House Democrats and the Trump administration agreed on the resolution.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.