House Democrats, Trump administration strike deal to avert government shutdown

House Democrats have reached a deal with the Trump administration on legislation to fund the government through Dec. 11, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The deal will avert a government shutdown when funding expires in eight days. Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said earlier that they hoped to hold a vote on the legislation on Tuesday evening.

Between the lines: The stopgap funding measure, proposed by House Democrats, initially left out $30 billion in aid for famers, something Republicans and the White House had pushed for in negotiations but that Democrats argued was simply a political appeal to rural voters.