1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats, Trump administration strike deal to avert government shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

House Democrats have reached a deal with the Trump administration on legislation to fund the government through Dec. 11, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The deal will avert a government shutdown when funding expires in eight days. Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said earlier that they hoped to hold a vote on the legislation on Tuesday evening.

Between the lines: The stopgap funding measure, proposed by House Democrats, initially left out $30 billion in aid for famers, something Republicans and the White House had pushed for in negotiations but that Democrats argued was simply a political appeal to rural voters.

  • Pelosi said Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin had agreed to "increase accountability" in the farmer bailout fund in order to prevent it from being "misused for a Big Oil bailout." Pelosi also said Republicans had agreed to add nearly $8 billion in "desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families."
  • Apart from disagreements over the agriculture funding, both sides agreed that the legislation should be a "clean" continuing resolution — meaning they would only make small changes to existing funding levels so that the measure would pass both chambers quickly.

Alayna Treene
Sep 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday released their proposal for short-term legislation to fund the government through December 11.

Why it matters: This is Congress' chief legislative focus before the election. They must pass a continuing resolution (CR) before midnight on Oct. 1 to avoid a government shutdown — something both Hill leaders and the White House have claimed is off the table.

Alayna TreeneDan Primack
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The price of Washington's stimulus failure

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

America's elected representatives have failed America.

Why it matters: The bipartisan inability to deliver economic stimulus could impede economic growth for months to come. It will create widespread damage across America — from small businesses to large industries to schools and day cares — and leave many Americans without jobs or homes.

Jonathan Swan, author of Sneak Peek
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up

Internal government email obtained by Axios

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told administration officials Monday to expect senior aides to be replaced at many government agencies, according to an internal email obtained by Axios.

Behind the scenes: Meadows asked the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office John McEntee "to look at replacing the White House Liaisons (WHLs) at many of your agencies," according to the email. "John will be working with outgoing liaisons to explore other opportunities."

