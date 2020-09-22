House Democrats, Trump administration strike deal to avert government shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images
House Democrats have reached a deal with the Trump administration on legislation to fund the government through Dec. 11, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: The deal will avert a government shutdown when funding expires in eight days. Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said earlier that they hoped to hold a vote on the legislation on Tuesday evening.
Between the lines: The stopgap funding measure, proposed by House Democrats, initially left out $30 billion in aid for famers, something Republicans and the White House had pushed for in negotiations but that Democrats argued was simply a political appeal to rural voters.
- Pelosi said Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin had agreed to "increase accountability" in the farmer bailout fund in order to prevent it from being "misused for a Big Oil bailout." Pelosi also said Republicans had agreed to add nearly $8 billion in "desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families."
- Apart from disagreements over the agriculture funding, both sides agreed that the legislation should be a "clean" continuing resolution — meaning they would only make small changes to existing funding levels so that the measure would pass both chambers quickly.