Trump plans second coronavirus task force focused on the economy

Alayna Treene

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is preparing to launch a second coronavirus task force focused on reviving the U.S. economy, which has been battered by the coronavirus, two administration officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: There is growing energy within the West Wing to start easing people back to work by May 1. But some public health officials, including those on the coronavirus task force, have warned against doing so, raising concerns about reopening America too soon.

What we're hearing: The economic task force will include people from the private sector as well as top administration officials, some of whom also serve on the coronavirus task force — though the two will be separate.

  • Trump's new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and economic adviser Larry Kudlow are all expected to be part of the new task force.
  • The Washington Post first reported on the task force.

Between the lines: As Axios' Jonathan Swan reported this morning, Trump's aides, encouraged by new data showing fewer deaths than previously projected, are working behind the scenes to deliver on his vow to reopen America "sooner rather than later."

  • But there are "a lot of different scenarios" and "not one plan that people are rallying around,” a senior White House official told Swan.

Jonathan Swan

Some Trump aides eye May 1 start to coronavirus reopening

President Trump was flanked at yesterday's briefing by HHS Secretary Alex Azar (far left), Vice President Pence and Deborah Birx. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's aides, encouraged by virus data showing fewer deaths than once projected, are working behind the scenes to deliver on his vow to reopen America "sooner rather than later."

What to watch: A senior White House official said there’s a lot of internal energy pushing for May 1, because that's the end of the White House's "30 Days to Slow the Spread."

Ursula Perano

Key coronavirus task force working from home after member tests positive

Pence and Supply Chain Task Force lead Navy Rear Adm. John Polowczyk. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The coronavirus Supply Chain Resilience Task Force, which operates under Vice President Mike Pence, has begun working from home after a "partner" of the unit tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The task force manages the acquisition, distribution and shipments of vital coronavirus supplies and equipment. Members of the group were alerted of the new work-from-home policy Monday night via email. They had been meeting in the FEMA Conference Center war room.

Orion Rummler

Trump says he advises coronavirus task force not to contact unappreciative governors

President Trump briefs reports at the White House on March 27. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

"If they don't treat you right, I don't call," President Trump told reporters at the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, referring to U.S. governors battling the spread of COVID-19.

What he's saying: Trump said that while "generally speaking," the nation's governors have been appreciative of his administration's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, there are some — including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — who the task force should not bother contacting.

