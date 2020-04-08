Ivanka Trump plans focus on coronavirus recovery for small businesses
Ivanka Trump speaks at yesterday's White House videoconference with bank and credit card executives. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Ivanka Trump personally lobbied top bank executives to line up the $1.5 billion in commitments to small business that were announced yesterday at a videoconference among the bank executives and President Trump — stoking competitive juices among the execs to drive up their commitments.
The state of play: Ivanka, who has had workforce development in her portfolio going back to 2017, plans an increasing emphasis on small businesses in the weeks ahead as they navigate the rescue bill’s Payroll Protection Program, sources tell me.
- She initially focused on them as important job creators — especially women- and minority-owned businesses, which create jobs in underserved communities.
- Now, they'll be a key path back to an economic recovery.
Watch for Ivanka to take a key role in negotiating small-business provisions in the new rescue bill being planned by the Hill and the White House.
- She plans to advocate for workforce development and skills training to help Americans get back to work faster.
- Also look for an emphasis by Ivanka and the administration on ways workplaces will change after the shutdown, including more telework and integration of technology.