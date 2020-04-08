Ivanka Trump plans focus on coronavirus recovery for small businesses

Ivanka Trump personally lobbied top bank executives to line up the $1.5 billion in commitments to small business that were announced yesterday at a videoconference among the bank executives and President Trump — stoking competitive juices among the execs to drive up their commitments.

The state of play: Ivanka, who has had workforce development in her portfolio going back to 2017, plans an increasing emphasis on small businesses in the weeks ahead as they navigate the rescue bill’s Payroll Protection Program, sources tell me.

She initially focused on them as important job creators — especially women- and minority-owned businesses, which create jobs in underserved communities.

Now, they'll be a key path back to an economic recovery.

Watch for Ivanka to take a key role in negotiating small-business provisions in the new rescue bill being planned by the Hill and the White House.