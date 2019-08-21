Why it matters: Russia was disinvited from attending the annual meeting of countries with the leading advanced economies in 2014 for annexing Crimea, and Trump's comments are likely to put him further at odds with U.S. allies ahead of his attending the G-7 summit, in Biarritz, France, this week.

The big picture: Trump also called for Russia to be readmitted to the G-7 summit last year. He did not attach any conditions to his proposal this time, which the New York Times notes could signal that the international community has moved on from Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that he was opposed to readmitting Russia into the G-7 unless the Ukraine dispute ended, per Politico, which reported Putin stressed that his country was still in the G-20.

"How can I come back into an organization that doesn’t exist? It’s the G7, not the G8."

— Putin at press conference in France

