A Canadian woman allegedly mailed a letter addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin and the threat "give up and remove your application for this election," court papers filed Tuesday show.

Driving the news: Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, was arrested trying to enter New York from Canada on Sunday. She appeared briefly in a Buffalo, N.Y., courtroom where a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf to the charge of threatening the president, per CBC.

"If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come. "

— Excerpt from letter Ferrier is accused of writing

Of note: Per an affidavit obtained by HuffPost the FBI alleges that Ferrier's fingerprints were on the poinsoned letter and that she called it "a special gift."

"I found a new name for you: 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown'," the computer programmer from Quebec allegedly wrote, per FBI charging documents.

"I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have U.S. cousins, then I don't want the next 4 years with you as president. Give up and remove your application for this election."

What's next: France-born Ferrier was returned to the custody of U.S. Marshals, is scheduled to next face court on Sept. 28.

Read the affidavit via DocumentCloud: