White House ricin package suspect allegedly urged Trump to "give up"

President Trump exits the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Canadian woman allegedly mailed a letter addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin and the threat "give up and remove your application for this election," court papers filed Tuesday show.

Driving the news: Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, was arrested trying to enter New York from Canada on Sunday. She appeared briefly in a Buffalo, N.Y., courtroom where a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf to the charge of threatening the president, per CBC.

"If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come. "
— Excerpt from letter Ferrier is accused of writing

Of note: Per an affidavit obtained by HuffPost the FBI alleges that Ferrier's fingerprints were on the poinsoned letter and that she called it "a special gift."

  • "I found a new name for you: 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown'," the computer programmer from Quebec allegedly wrote, per FBI charging documents.
"I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have U.S. cousins, then I don't want the next 4 years with you as president. Give up and remove your application for this election."

What's next: France-born Ferrier was returned to the custody of U.S. Marshals, is scheduled to next face court on Sept. 28.

Read the affidavit via DocumentCloud:

Arrest over letter to Trump containing poison ricin

President Trump returning to the White House from Minnesota on Sept. 18. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A suspect was arrested for allegedly "sending a suspicious letter" after law enforcement agents intercepted an envelope addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin, the FBI confirmed in an emailed statement to Axios Sunday.

Details: The suspect, a woman, was arrested while trying to enter New York from Canada, law enforcement sources said.

Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up

Internal government email obtained by Axios

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told administration officials Monday to expect senior aides to be replaced at many government agencies, according to an internal email obtained by Axios.

Behind the scenes: Meadows asked the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office John McEntee "to look at replacing the White House Liaisons (WHLs) at many of your agencies," according to the email. "John will be working with outgoing liaisons to explore other opportunities."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 31,444,163 — Total deaths: 967,305— Total recoveries: 21,551,157Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,889,086 — Total deaths: 200,641 — Total recoveries: 2,615,974 — Total tests: 95,846,925Map.
  3. Health: The U.S. reaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths — The CDC's crumbling reputation — America turns against coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Politics: Elected officials are failing us on much-needed stimulus.
  5. Business: Two-thirds of business leaders think pandemic will lead to permanent changes — Fed chair warns economy will feel the weight of expired stimulus.
  6. Sports: NFL fines maskless coaches.
