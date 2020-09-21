Arrest over letter to Trump containing poison ricin

A suspect was arrested for allegedly "sending a suspicious letter" after law enforcement agents intercepted an envelope addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin, the FBI confirmed in an emailed statement to Axios Sunday.

Details: The suspect, a woman, was arrested while trying to enter New York from Canada, law enforcement forces said.

The big picture: The FBI and Secret Service are investigating after two tests confirmed the presence of the toxin after intercepting the mail earlier this week, CNN first reported.

All mail addressed to the White House is sorted and screened at an offsite facility before reaching the White House.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement it was assisting in the investigation after receiving a "request for assistance from the FBI in connection with a suspicious letter sent to the White House."

What else they're saying: "The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety," the FBI said in an earlier statement.