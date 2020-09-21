Arrest over letter to Trump containing poison ricin

President Trump returning to the White House from Minnesota on Sept. 18. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
A suspect was arrested for allegedly "sending a suspicious letter" after law enforcement agents intercepted an envelope addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin, the FBI confirmed in an emailed statement to Axios Sunday.
Details: The suspect, a woman, was arrested while trying to enter New York from Canada, law enforcement forces said.
The big picture: The FBI and Secret Service are investigating after two tests confirmed the presence of the toxin after intercepting the mail earlier this week, CNN first reported.
- All mail addressed to the White House is sorted and screened at an offsite facility before reaching the White House.
- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement it was assisting in the investigation after receiving a "request for assistance from the FBI in connection with a suspicious letter sent to the White House."
What else they're saying: "The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety," the FBI said in an earlier statement.