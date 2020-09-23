Trump attacks Ilhan Omar: "How did you do where you came from?"

President Trump said Tuesday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) should not be "telling us how to run our country" because she was not born in the U.S.

Why it matters: Omar was born in and fled Somalia and gained asylum in the U.S. before becoming a citizen. Trump in 2019 said legislators, including Omar, should "go back" and fix their own countries before attempting to shape American government.

The other side: "Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you," Omar responded on Twitter. "Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one."