"Mr. President, let's set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I'm preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder."

— Debbie Dingell's tweet

Background: John Dingell was the longest-serving member in the history of Congress. He died in February at the age of 92.

What they're saying: Asked about Trump's comments, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Good Morning America on Thursday that "the president is a counter-puncher."

Two Republican congressmen from Michigan, who voted against the articles of impeachment, asked the president to apologize.

Rep. Fred Upton tweeted, "I’ve always looked up to John Dingell - my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to 'dis' him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due."

Rep. Paul Mitchell wrote: "John Dingell was a well-respected man & I consider Debbie a close colleague and friend. To use his name in such a dishonorable manner at last night's rally is unacceptable from anyone, let alone the President of the United States," adding, "An apology is due, Mr. President."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details and context.