"It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached," President Trump told thousands of supporters in Battle Creek, Mich., moments before the House of Representatives voted to impeach him on two articles of impeachment.

The big picture: Trump became America's third president to be impeached Wednesday evening on charges including abuse of power and obstruction. But supporters remained unfazed, showing up through slushy snow to get a look at the president — in MAGA hats and "deplorables" gear.