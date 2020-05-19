1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says it's OK for staffer to do Pompeo's dishes and walk his dog

President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House in October. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump said on Monday it'd be OK for a State Department employee to do Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's dishes as he'd rather have him "on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn't there or his kids aren't there."

Why it matters: An inspector general ousted by Trump last week was reportedly investigating whether Pompeo inappropriately used a staffer to perform personal chores, including dog walking, picking up dry cleaning and booking dinner reservations.

  • (Dishes are not noted as one of the chores Pompeo was allegedly being investigated for.)
  • Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter last week that he moved to fire the IG, Steve Linick, because he "no longer" had the "fullest confidence" in him.

What they're saying: Trump said on Monday that he prioritizes Pompeo's professional responsibilities about the alleged staffer misuse.

  • "Maybe he's busy, and maybe he's negotiating with Kim Jong-un, OK, about nuclear weapons. So that he'd say, 'Please, could you walk my dog? Do you mind walking my dog? I'm talking to Kim Jong-un,'" the president said.
  • "Or, 'I'm talking to President Xi about paying us for some of the damage they've caused to the world and to us, please walk my dog,'" he added.

Go deeper: Pompeo says he wasn't aware ousted inspector general was investigating him

Go deeper

Trump says he has offered to fire any Obama-appointed inspector general

President Trump confirmed on Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requested that he remove State Department inspector general Steve Linick, but insisted that he doesn't know Linick or specifically why Pompeo wanted him gone.

What he's saying: "I offered most of my people, almost all of them — I said, you know these are Obama appointees. If you'd like to let them go, I think you should let them go. ... I said who appointed him? They said President Obama. I said, look, I'll terminate him. I don't know what's going on other than that."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Steve Linick leaves the Capitol building in October 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night ouster of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended that Linick, who was reportedly investigating Pompeo for allegedly misusing agency staff for personal tasks, be removed from the position, a White House official told Axios. President Trump agreed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated May 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pompeo says he wasn't aware ousted inspector general was investigating him

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed to the Washington Post Monday that he asked President Trump to fire State Department inspector general Steve Linick, but claimed that he didn't know Linick was investigating allegations that he had a staffer run personal errands for him and his wife.

Why it matters: Pompeo said Linick "wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to," though he declined to give a specific reason. Pompeo argued that his request to Trump could not have been an act of retaliation because he wasn't aware of the investigation and had never been briefed on it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow7 hours ago - Politics & Policy