Trump pledges "orderly transition" after Congress certifies Biden's win

President Trump early Thursday morning vowed an "orderly transition" when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, according to a statement released by White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Why it matters: Trump's pledge, the first time he publicly acknowledged he would leave office on Jan. 20, came shortly after Congress certified Biden's victory. It also followed a shocking and chaotic day on Capitol Hill during which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers, staff and journalists.

What he's saying: "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in the statement.

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Worth noting: The president's Twitter account, along with his accounts on other social media platforms, was temporarily suspended on Wednesday after the company said he violated its policies.