Trump pledges "orderly transition" after Congress certifies Biden's win

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump early Thursday morning vowed an "orderly transition" when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, according to a statement released by White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Why it matters: Trump's pledge, the first time he publicly acknowledged he would leave office on Jan. 20, came shortly after Congress certified Biden's victory. It also followed a shocking and chaotic day on Capitol Hill during which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers, staff and journalists.

What he's saying: "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in the statement.

  • "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Worth noting: The president's Twitter account, along with his accounts on other social media platforms, was temporarily suspended on Wednesday after the company said he violated its policies.

Go deeper

Axios
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump to condemn mob violence at U.S. Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden called on President Trump to demand his backers end their siege on the Capitol on national television, saying the violence "borders on sedition and it must end now."

Driving the news: “President Trump, step up,” Biden said, speaking a little after 4p ET, after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block lawmakers’ certification of Biden’s Electoral College win.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump mob overruns Capitol

Capitol Police, with guns drawn, guard the doors to House chambers in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On a day of high ceremony, a pro-Trump mob overran police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers inside were meeting to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The state of play: With rioters loose inside, police locked the House and Senate chamber doors as some lawmakers took cover and others evacuated. The mob banged on the chamber doors, breaking the glass. Reporters inside the Capitol said they heard shots fired. Smoke billowed outside.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans turn on Trump after mob violence at the Capitol

Trump supporters breached security and entered the Capitol Wednesday as Congress debated the 2020 Electoral Vote certification. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty

As pro-Trump rioters broke windows and flooded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, many Republicans called for an end to the violence and urged President Trump to condemn the mob's actions.

Why it matters: Some Republicans came right out and blamed the president. Others withdrew their plan to object to the certification of President-elect Biden's election win, including the outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.), a close Trump ally, who said she "cannot now in good conscience object" after the riot.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow