Twitter removes Trump's tweets amid violence

Ina Fried, author of Login

Twitter logo. Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images

In its strongest action to date, Twitter on Wednesday removed three tweets from President Trump in which he repeated claims of voter fraud while his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: A number of groups have called on Facebook and Twitter to fully suspend Trump's account.

  • Twitter removed a video from the president in which he both called for the rioters to go home while also praising them and repeating baseless claims of voter fraud.

Facebook and YouTube have also taken down the video.

The big picture: Color of Change, the Anti-Defamation League, other groups and individuals called on both Facebook and Twitter to delete the president's account.

Ina Fried, author of Login
9 hours ago - Technology

Facebook's hardware gains traction

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Picture Alliance, Amy Osborne/Getty Images

Year-end sales numbers are telling Facebook executives that their big bet on hardware is starting to pay off.

Driving the news: Facebook's hardware team found itself just where it hoped to be for the holiday shopping season: under the Christmas tree, with both Quest 2 VR systems and Portal smart screens delivering better-than-expected sales.

Orion Rummler
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: Senators, House members and members of the media were evacuated to undisclosed locations following the incident, per Axios reporters on the ground. Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber around 2 p.m. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi connected with her caucus from a secure location, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) told C-SPAN.

Axios
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump mob overruns Capitol

Capitol Police, with guns drawn, guard the doors to House chambers in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On a day of high ceremony, a pro-Trump mob overran police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers inside were meeting to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The state of play: With rioters loose inside, police locked the House and Senate chamber doors as some lawmakers took cover and others evacuated. The mob banged on the chamber doors, breaking the glass. Reporters inside the Capitol said they heard shots fired. Smoke billowed outside.

