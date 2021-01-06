Twitter removes Trump's tweets amid violence

In its strongest action to date, Twitter on Wednesday removed three tweets from President Trump in which he repeated claims of voter fraud while his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: A number of groups have called on Facebook and Twitter to fully suspend Trump's account.

Twitter removed a video from the president in which he both called for the rioters to go home while also praising them and repeating baseless claims of voter fraud.

Facebook and YouTube have also taken down the video.

The big picture: Color of Change, the Anti-Defamation League, other groups and individuals called on both Facebook and Twitter to delete the president's account.