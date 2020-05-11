President Trump repeatedly declined at a press briefing to specify what crime he accused former President Obama of committing in a series of tweets over the weekend and Monday morning, telling reporters: "You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody."

Why it matters: In the wake of the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump has sent hundreds of tweets and retweets of conservative media — many of which use the phrase "Obamagate" — that allege the Russia investigation was a political hit job directed by the former president.

Trump called it the "biggest political crime in American history, by far!" on Sunday and tweeted that "OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time" on Monday morning.

He also responded to an article from The Federalist on Monday that asked why Obama allegedly told the FBI under James Comey to withhold intelligence from the incoming Trump administration: "Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history!"

What they're saying: Trump told reporters on Monday: "Obamagate, it's been going on for a long time ... Some terrible things happened and it should never be allowed to happen in our country again. And you'll be seeing what's going on over the coming weeks."