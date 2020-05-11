1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to say what crime he is accusing Obama of committing

President Trump repeatedly declined at a press briefing to specify what crime he accused former President Obama of committing in a series of tweets over the weekend and Monday morning, telling reporters: "You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody."

Why it matters: In the wake of the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump has sent hundreds of tweets and retweets of conservative media — many of which use the phrase "Obamagate" — that allege the Russia investigation was a political hit job directed by the former president.

  • Trump called it the "biggest political crime in American history, by far!" on Sunday and tweeted that "OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time" on Monday morning.
  • He also responded to an article from The Federalist on Monday that asked why Obama allegedly told the FBI under James Comey to withhold intelligence from the incoming Trump administration: "Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history!"

What they're saying: Trump told reporters on Monday: "Obamagate, it's been going on for a long time ... Some terrible things happened and it should never be allowed to happen in our country again. And you'll be seeing what's going on over the coming weeks."

Trump attacks Obama in fresh tweetstorm

Then-President elect Trump with President Barack Obama at the White House in 2016. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump followed up on Sunday evening his previous night's tweetstorm on the investigations into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia with more tweets and retweets on the matter. And he lashed out at former President Obama in some posts — days after his predecessor criticized him.

The big picture: Trump addressed Obama's comments that were leaked to Yahoo News calling his response to the novel coronavirus pandemic a "chaotic disaster" and warning the "rule of law is at risk" over the Justice Department dropping of charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump tweets more than 50 times about Russia probe amid new revelations

Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted or retweeted more than 50 times about the investigations by the FBI and the House Intelligence Committee into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

Why it matters: The tweetstorm shows the degree to which Trump is still consumed by what he believes to be an illegal attempt to end his presidency by Democrats and intelligence officials from the Obama administration.

Trump contradicts health officials on who can get a coronavirus test

President Trump claimed at a press briefing Monday that any American who "wants" a coronavirus test can get one — contradicting his testing coordinator Brett Giroir, who just moments earlier said that tests are mostly reserved for people who "need" one because they present symptoms or are participating in contact tracing.

Why it matters: Trump used the briefing largely to celebrate the country's success in ramping up testing capacity, at one point boasting that "we have met the moment and we have prevailed" in regards to testing. But questions still remain about how Americans will be able to safely return to work if asymptomatic people don't have access to testing.

