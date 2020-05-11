Trump refuses to say what crime he is accusing Obama of committing
President Trump repeatedly declined at a press briefing to specify what crime he accused former President Obama of committing in a series of tweets over the weekend and Monday morning, telling reporters: "You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody."
Why it matters: In the wake of the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump has sent hundreds of tweets and retweets of conservative media — many of which use the phrase "Obamagate" — that allege the Russia investigation was a political hit job directed by the former president.
- Trump called it the "biggest political crime in American history, by far!" on Sunday and tweeted that "OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time" on Monday morning.
- He also responded to an article from The Federalist on Monday that asked why Obama allegedly told the FBI under James Comey to withhold intelligence from the incoming Trump administration: "Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history!"
What they're saying: Trump told reporters on Monday: "Obamagate, it's been going on for a long time ... Some terrible things happened and it should never be allowed to happen in our country again. And you'll be seeing what's going on over the coming weeks."