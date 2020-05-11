President Trump followed up on Sunday evening his previous night's tweetstorm on the investigations into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia with more tweets and retweets on the matter. And he lashed out at former President Obama in some Twitter posts Sunday evening — days after his predecessor criticized him.

The big picture: Trump addressed Obama's comments that were leaked to Yahoo News calling his response to the novel coronavirus pandemic a "chaotic disaster" and warning the "rule of law is at risk" over the Justice Department dropping of charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump is facing pressure from many conservative allies to fire FBI director Christopher Wray due to the bureau's handling of its investigation of Flynn.

Meanwhile, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in ongoing criminal cases, and called on the DOJ's inspector general to investigate.

Go deeper: Trump tweets more than 50 times about Russia probe amid new revelations