Trump attacks Obama in fresh tweetstorm

Then-President elect Trump with President Barack Obama at the White House in 2016. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump followed up on Sunday evening his previous night's tweetstorm on the investigations into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia with more tweets and retweets on the matter. And he lashed out at former President Obama in some Twitter posts Sunday evening — days after his predecessor criticized him.

The big picture: Trump addressed Obama's comments that were leaked to Yahoo News calling his response to the novel coronavirus pandemic a "chaotic disaster" and warning the "rule of law is at risk" over the Justice Department dropping of charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

  • Trump is facing pressure from many conservative allies to fire FBI director Christopher Wray due to the bureau's handling of its investigation of Flynn.
  • Meanwhile, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in ongoing criminal cases, and called on the DOJ's inspector general to investigate.

Trump tweets more than 50 times about Russia probe amid new revelations

Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted or retweeted more than 50 times about the investigations by the FBI and the House Intelligence Committee into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

Why it matters: The tweetstorm shows the degree to which Trump is still consumed by what he believes to be an illegal attempt to end his presidency by Democrats and intelligence officials from the Obama administration.

20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama raises alarm that "rule of law is at risk" after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Obama speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is concerned that the "basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk" due to the Justice Department dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said in a private phone call with former members of his administration obtained by Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in criminal cases, including the DOJ's prosecution of Flynn.

May 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Justice Department drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

Why it matters: The politically explosive decision follows accusations by Flynn's attorneys and conservative media that prosecutors entrapped the former top Trump aide into lying. The case had become part of a broader campaign by the president and his allies to discredit the Russia investigation, which consumed the first two years of the Trump presidency.

Updated May 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy