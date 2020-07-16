Trump announces new campaign manager

President Trump announced on Wednesday that Bill Stepien will step in as his new 2020 campaign manager.

Why it matters: The elevation of Stepien is a demotion for Brad Parscale, the existing campaign manager. Parscale was hand-picked by Jared Kushner, Trump's adviser and son-in-law. He had been in the role longer than any of Trump's previous campaign managers.

The shake-up comes as Trump's status as the incumbent weakens in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times writes.

What Trump's saying: "Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign."