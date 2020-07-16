32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump announces new campaign manager

President Trump. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Wednesday that Bill Stepien will step in as his new 2020 campaign manager.

Why it matters: The elevation of Stepien is a demotion for Brad Parscale, the existing campaign manager. Parscale was hand-picked by Jared Kushner, Trump's adviser and son-in-law. He had been in the role longer than any of Trump's previous campaign managers.

  • The shake-up comes as Trump's status as the incumbent weakens in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times writes.

What Trump's saying: "Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign."

Ina Fried
Updated 32 mins ago - Technology

Bitcoin scam hacks Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Bill Gates and others

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A number of prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appear to have been compromised Wednesday, posting messages tied to a cryptocurrency scam.

The latest: Twitter temporary disabled all verified accounts from tweeting for several accounts. At about 8:45 pm ET, Twitter said in a statement: "Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 13,439,126 — Total deaths: 581,103 — Total recoveries — 7,499,618Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 3,478,017 — Total deaths: 137,106 — Total recoveries: 1,075,882 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. States: Alabama's GOP governor issues statewide mask mandate — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive.
  4. Politics: Fauci says White House effort to discredit him is "bizarre" — Trump says trade adviser Peter Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci.
  5. Schools: Houston and San Francisco public school districts to be online-only this fall
Axios
3 hours ago - Podcasts

Ex-CDC director on the vaccine race

Stocks rose Wednesday on promising new COVID-19 vaccine data from Moderna Therapeutics, although much of the optimism is outpacing the science.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what Moderna said, what it didn't say, and what comes next in the vaccine race with Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC and current CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.