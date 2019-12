"Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder."

— Rep. Dingell's tweet

Background: John Dingell was the longest-serving member in the history of Congress. He died in February at the age of 92.

Go deeper: Trump rallies Michigan supporters minutes into his impeachment

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details and context.