Trump denies Mo Brooks claims about overturning election

Former President Trump on Thursday denied claims from Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks (R) that he asked the congressman to help remove President Biden from office.

Catch up fast: After Trump withdrew his endorsement for Brooks, the Senate candidate said that Trump asked him to "rescind the 2020 elections" and to "immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House."

Trump un-endorsed Brooks for telling a Trump rally that it was time to move on from the 2020 election.

What he's saying: "I didn’t ask him to do it. He's in no position to do it. I certainly didn't ask him to do it," Trump said in an interview with the Washington Post.

"But I believe when you see massive election fraud, I can't imagine that somebody who won the election based on fraud, that something doesn’t happen? How has it not happened?"

What's also happening: During the interview, Trump also defended his silence on Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building. Instead, he said it was the responsibility of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to stop the violence.