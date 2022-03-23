Mo Brooks says Trump asked him to “remove Joe Biden from the White House"

Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks (R) said Wednesday that former President Trump asked him to "remove Joe Biden from the White House."

Driving the news: "President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency," Brooks said in a statement.

What he's saying: "I repeat what has prompted President Trump’s ire. The only legal way America can prevent 2020’s election debacle is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate elections."

" As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period."

Catch up quick: Brooks' statement came hours after Trump said that he was withdrawing his endorsement of Brooks, calling him "woke" for saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election.

Brooks last year told a Trump rally to move on from disputing the 2020 election results and "look forward" to 2022.

