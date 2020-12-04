Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Pentagon adds two Trump campaign advisers to Defense Business Board after staff purge

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Sept. 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Pentagon on Friday appointed several new members, including Trump campaign advisers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, to the Defense Business Board

Driving the news: The announcement came just hours after Politico first reported the Department of Defense unexpectedly fired several members of the advisory board — the latest shakeup at the Pentagon since the election.

  • The DoD said in a statement that Acting Secretary Christopher Miller thanked nine "outgoing going" members for "volunteering their time and talents" to the board.
  • Yes, but: According to Politico, members of the board received an email earlier on Friday from Joshua Whitehouse, the White House liaison to the Department of Defense, that simply read, “if you are receiving this e-mail, your membership on the Defense Business Board has expired or is coming to an end.”
  • At least three board members who received the email told Politico their tours on the board were far from ending.

What they're saying: "I’m proud to welcome each of these new members to the Defense Business Board and I look forward to their contributions to help guide the Department’s business efforts in the coming years,” Miller said of the Friday appointments.

  • "These individuals have a proven record of achievement within their respective fields and have demonstrated leadership that will serve our Department, and our nation well.” 
  • Friday's appointments include: Henry Dreifus, Robert McMahon, Cory Mills, Bill Bruner, Christopher Shank, Joseph Schmidt, Keary Miller, Alan Weh, Earl Matthews,  Bossie and Lewandowski.
  • According to the Pentagon, the Defense Business Board "provides the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense along with other senior leaders within the Department of Defense with independent advice on business management issues."

Courtenay Brown
Dec 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

Trump nominee Christopher Waller confirmed to Fed board

Christopher Waller at a Senate Banking hearing earlier this year. (Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The Senate voted 48-47 on Thursday to confirm Trump nominee Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors — filling one of the two vacant slots on the influential economic body.

Why it matters: It's one of the last marks left on the Fed board by Trump, who has nominated four of its six members (five including Jerome Powell, who was elevated to chairman under Trump).

Axios
3 mins ago - Podcasts

Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing two emergency use authorization requests for COVID-19 vaccines, with an outside advisory committee scheduled to meet next Thursday to review data from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with former FDA commissioner Rob Calif about the EUA process, the science and who should make the final call.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The recovery needs rocket fuel

Data: BLS. Chart: Axios Visuals

Friday's deeply disappointing jobs report should light a fire under Congress, which has dithered despite signs the economy is struggling to kick back into gear.

Driving the news: President-elect Biden said Friday afternoon in Wilmington that he supports another round of $1,200 checks.

