President Trump’s re-election campaign launched a website Tuesday it proclaims will help his supporters "win arguments with liberal friends, relatives, and snowflakes they encounter during the holidays."

Why it matters: The launch of the Trump campaign's snowflakevictory.com website comes as the U.S. is polarized by politics, in a year marked by the release of the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's impeachment — and the site follows Trump's rhetoric on those and other issues.