12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump names new prosecutor to lead DOJ office that worked on Flynn and Stone cases

Michael Flynn. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The White House announced Monday that President Trump will nominate Justin Herdman, currently the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Why it matters: The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. has overseen some of the most politically charged cases in the country in recent years, including the prosecutions of Trump associates Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and other spinoffs from the Mueller investigation.

Between the lines: In January, Timothy Shea, a close confidante of Attorney General Bill Barr, was tapped to temporarily lead the office after Jessie Liu stepped down earlier this year to take a top position at the Treasury Department. Liu's appointment to that post was later withdrawn after she became a focus of Trump's frustrations due in part to her decision not to indict former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

  • Shea has since drawn controversy for his interventions in the prosecutions of Stone and Flynn.
  • In February, Shea submitted a sentencing memo in the Stone case that overruled career prosecutors who had recommended the former Trump adviser serve 7 to 9 years in prison for lying to Congress and obstructing justice. All four prosecutors withdrew from the case in protest.
  • Earlier this month, Shea was the sole signatory of the Justice Department's motion to dismiss charges against Flynn due to alleged prosecutorial misconduct.

The big picture: Shea, whose tenure was limited to 120 days, is expected to move to the Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN first reported and an administration official confirmed to Axios.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,758,937 — Total deaths: 316,277 — Total recoveries — 1,754,891Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,491,547 — Total deaths: 89,666 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Public health: Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows initial immune response.
  4. Business: Uber to cut 3,000 more jobs and close dozens of offices — Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says "there's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response.
  5. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the White House's real power doctor.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Misery at the mall and the future of retail.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats say ousted State Department watchdog was probing Saudi arms sales

Steve Linick. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Monday that Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who President Trump moved to fire last week, was investigating the administration's effort to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval.

Why it matters: Engel and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) have announced an investigation into Trump's ouster of Linick, the fourth inspector general the president has sought to remove in six weeks.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr: Review of Russia probe unlikely to lead to prosecution of Obama or Biden

Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference Monday that he does not expect the Justice Department's review of the origins of the Russia probe to lead to the criminal prosecution of former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Why it matters: President Trump has tweeted hundreds of times over the past week about "Obamagate" — an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that the Russia investigation was a political hit job ordered by Obama. He has called it the "biggest political crime in American history, by far!"

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy