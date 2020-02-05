Trump Jr. calls for Romney to be "expelled" from GOP after conviction announcement

Donald Trump Jr. joined a collection of Republicans who denounced Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Wednesday after the senator announced he would vote to convict the president in the impeachment trial.

What they're saying: "Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP," the president's eldest son tweeted moments after Romney announced his decision.

Corey Lewandowski , Trump's 2016 campaign manager, tweeted: "W.Mitt Romney AKA Pierre Delecto - will always be remembered as the candidate who chocked when it mattered most. He begged for @realDonaldTrump to endorse him - now we know he will be a 1 term Senator."

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) tweeted: "Mitt Romney absolutely despises that Donald Trump was elected POTUS & he was not. The sore loser mentality launched this sham impeachment & corruptly rigged & jammed it through the House. It looks like Schiff recruited himself a sore loser buddy on the GOP side to play along."

Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, who is Romney's niece, tweeted: "This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump."

The Republican National Committee in a press release said: "Reminder, Mitt Romney's actions today are wildly out of step with his own constituents. President Donald Trump is more popular in Utah than Mitt Romney."

The big picture: Romney was disinvited from the CPAC 2020 conference after his vote to summon witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

His announcement Wednesday came at the risk of further alienating him from the GOP.

