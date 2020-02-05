1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump Jr. calls for Romney to be "expelled" from GOP after conviction announcement

Fadel Allassan

Photos: Senate Television via Getty Images; Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. joined a collection of Republicans who denounced Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Wednesday after the senator announced he would vote to convict the president in the impeachment trial.

What they're saying: "Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP," the president's eldest son tweeted moments after Romney announced his decision.

  • Corey Lewandowski, Trump's 2016 campaign manager, tweeted: "W.Mitt Romney AKA Pierre Delecto - will always be remembered as the candidate who chocked when it mattered most. He begged for @realDonaldTrump to endorse him - now we know he will be a 1 term Senator."
  • Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) tweeted: "Mitt Romney absolutely despises that Donald Trump was elected POTUS & he was not. The sore loser mentality launched this sham impeachment & corruptly rigged & jammed it through the House. It looks like Schiff recruited himself a sore loser buddy on the GOP side to play along."
  • Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, who is Romney's niece, tweeted: "This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump."
  • The Republican National Committee in a press release said: "Reminder, Mitt Romney’s actions today are wildly out of step with his own constituents. President Donald Trump is more popular in Utah than Mitt Romney."

The big picture: Romney was disinvited from the CPAC 2020 conference after his vote to summon witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

  • His announcement Wednesday came at the risk of further alienating him from the GOP.

Go deeper: Trump impeachment trial live updates

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Mitt Romney shunned from conservative conference after impeachment vote

Mitt Romney at the Capitol on Jan. 29. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, on Friday disinvited GOP Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) from the CPAC 2020 conference, following a key vote in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Driving the news: Romney was one of two Republican senators to break ranks on Friday and vote for additional evidence and witness testimony. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also voted to call witnesses.

Go deeper... ⚖️ Live updates: Trump on track for acquittal

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Mitt Romney to vote for witnesses in impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has confirmed he will side with Democrats and vote to have witnesses at President Trump's impeachment trial, CNN first reported.

Where it stands: President Trump is likely set for an acquittal as soon as tonight, and it's improbable Romney's announcement make a difference on that front. Democrats would need four Republicans to defect to their side. Romney is the third, after Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) announced they would also vote for witnesses.

What's next: The Senate reconvenes at 1 p.m. today and will begin up to four hours of debate, evenly divided, over the witness vote.

Go deeper: Key senator commits to sinking witness vote

Keep ReadingArrowJan 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Susan Collins will vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial

Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) announced Tuesday that she will vote to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial, despite believing that the president's actions toward Ukraine “demonstrated very poor judgment.”

Why it matters: The moderate senator was thought to be among the likeliest of the Republicans to vote to convict Trump. Her decision to acquit Trump means Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is Democrats' last chance for a bipartisan conviction vote.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy