Trump to give Reps. Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes Presidential Medal of Freedom

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (L) and Devin Nunes at Congress. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump is expected to give Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) the Presidential Medal of Freedom, three sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: These key Trump allies both played crucial roles during Trump's impeachment hearings. Nunes, who's expected to get medal Monday, launched a fierce attack on Democrats at Trump's impeachment hearing that helped set the stage for the GOP argument that it was partisan and unfair and an extension of the 2016 Russia investigation.

Jordan, who is expected to receive his medal next week, led Republicans' defense of the president at the hearing.

  • Jordan also signed on to a letter demanding an immediate Congressional investigation into the "integrity of the 2020 election" after Trump sought to discredit President-elect Biden's win.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WaPo: Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden win

President Trump walks to the Oval Office on Dec 31. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tried to convince Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump's personal appeal to Brad Raffensperger, which included suggesting that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on Trump's grievances, comes as several Senate Republicans plan to object to certifying election results in a last-ditch effort to support the president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2020 Senate fights spark breathtaking fundraising totals

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate has triggered unprecedented fundraising at the congressional level, with one Democratic candidate out-raising Al Gore in his presidential race just 20 years ago.

By the numbers: The top 10 Senate fundraisers in 2020 brought in more than double the money raised by the top 10 campaigns in 2018, raking in over $1 billion collectively, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission by Dec. 24.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's powers backfire

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

President Trump’s caught-on-tape effort to bully the Georgia secretary of state shows that the powers Trump used to cajole his way to the top of business — and into the presidency — are now failing him in his White House final days.

Why it matters: “The clock is ticking," a longtime friend and Trump adviser told me. "The only thing that has made it sound more desperate is he knows that come Wednesday, it’s game over. The closer he gets to [Congress accepting the Electoral College vote], the more desperate he's getting.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow