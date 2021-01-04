Trump to give Reps. Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes Presidential Medal of Freedom

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (L) and Devin Nunes at Congress. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images
President Trump is expected to give Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) the Presidential Medal of Freedom, three sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.
Why it matters: These key Trump allies both played crucial roles during Trump's impeachment hearings. Nunes, who's expected to get medal Monday, launched a fierce attack on Democrats at Trump's impeachment hearing that helped set the stage for the GOP argument that it was partisan and unfair and an extension of the 2016 Russia investigation.
Jordan, who is expected to receive his medal next week, led Republicans' defense of the president at the hearing.
- Jordan also signed on to a letter demanding an immediate Congressional investigation into the "integrity of the 2020 election" after Trump sought to discredit President-elect Biden's win.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.