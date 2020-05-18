55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he has offered to fire any Obama-appointed inspector general

President Trump confirmed on Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requested that he remove State Department inspector general Steve Linick, but insisted that he doesn't know Linick or specifically why Pompeo wanted him gone.

What he's saying: "I offered most of my people, almost all of them — I said, you know these are Obama appointees. If you'd like to let them go, I think you should let them go. ... I said who appointed him? They said President Obama. I said, look, I'll terminate him. I don't know what's going on other than that."

  • "I would have suggested, and I did suggest, in pretty much all cases, you get rid of the [inspectors general] because it happens to be very political whether you like it or not."
  • "I don't know anything about him other than the State Department and Mike in particular — I guess they were not happy with the job he's doing or something. Because it is my right to do it, I said sure, I'll do it."

Why it matters: Democrats have launched an investigation into Linick's removal, claiming that he was investigating Pompeo for misusing State Department staff to run personal errands. Pompeo argued on Monday that it's impossible that the move was retaliation because he didn't even know Linick was investigating him.

  • House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) revealed Monday that Linick was also investigating the Trump administration's effort to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without approval from Congress.
  • Trump said he didn't know anything about the Saudi issue and suggested that Pompeo's alleged misuse of agency staff is unimportant: "They're bothered because he's having someone walk his dog? ... Here's a man who's supposed to be negotiating war and peace."

The big picture: Inspectors general are independent watchdogs that are viewed as critical for limiting fraud, waste, misconduct and mismanagement at government agencies.

  • The confrontational nature of their job sometimes causes tension with presidents and agency heads, but Trump has made it a mission to purge career officials that he views as members of the "deep state" seeking to undermine him.
  • The president has sought to remove four inspectors general over the past six weeks.

Go deeper: Pompeo says he wasn't aware ousted inspector general was investigating him

Go deeper

Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Steve Linick leaves the Capitol building in October 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night ouster of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended that Linick, who was reportedly investigating Pompeo for allegedly misusing agency staff for personal tasks, be removed from the position, a White House official told Axios. President Trump agreed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated May 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi calls it "typical" of Trump to announce IG removal on a Friday night

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized President Trump's move to oust State Department inspector general Steve Linick. On CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday, she said it was "typical" for the White House to announce something "unsavory" late on a Friday night.

Why it matters: Top Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee have opened an investigation into the removal of Linick, who was reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for misusing agency staff for personal errands.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Romney calls Trump's purge of IGs "a threat to accountable democracy"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tore into President Trump on Twitter Saturday night for his "unprecedented" firing of multiple inspectors general in recent weeks, calling his actions "a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power."

Why it matters: Romney was the sole Republican senator to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power after his impeachment trial in January. He remains one of the few members of the GOP who will directly criticize the president.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy