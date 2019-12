The big picture: The survey also demonstrates that Americans want to hear from White House officials who have first-hand insights into the administration's decision to halt congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine.

Trump wants Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other White House officials to stage a public defense of his dealing with Ukraine.

By the numbers: 49% of polled Americans said, regardless of impeachment, Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, while 39% stated Trump did not pressure Ukraine.

Among Democrats, 85% believe Trump should be impeached and removed, and 86% of Republicans say he should not, according to the Washington Post.

Independents are deeply split on impeachment, with 47% favoring it and 46% opposed.

Yes, but: Only 62% of those polled said they are closely following the impeachment developments.

Methodology:

This poll was conducted by telephone from Dec. 10-15 among a random national sample of 1,003 adults, 70% of whom were reached on cellphones and 30% on landlines. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

